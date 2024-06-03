Ken Barlow is forecasting a summery day today

Good Monday morning!

A rather loud and wet overnight and early morning will give way to drier air by late this morning and this afternoon.

Drier as in rain, but it will still be muggy all afternoon today. Sunshine will be increasing as the morning moves into afternoon as well. Temperatures will rise into the lower 80’s, but the humidity will make it feel like upper 80’s later today.

By midday Tuesday, there will be another chance of thunderstorms, with a severe storm will be possible. Heavy rain is likely around the storms which will form after noon and last until 5pm or so.

A few showers along with cooler and less muggy air will arrive for Wednesday.

Get ready for a wonderful stretch of weather beginning Thursday and lasting into the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken