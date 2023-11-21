Ken Barlow is forecasting a storm-free Thanksgiving

Good Tuesday morning!

A blustery, mostly cloudy day will be with us today, along with 40-degree temperatures. Skies will start to clear late this afternoon and this evening.

Still great news for travelers this week I still do not see any major weather disruptions.

So, for the busiest travel day on Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny and cool…but breezy.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday will all be dry, just on the cold side with temperatures in the 30’s each afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

We may some a few snow showers or flurries later Sunday, otherwise a quiet weather pattern will continue for most of the state.

Have a great day!

Ken