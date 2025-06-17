Ken Barlow is forecasting a quieter weather day today

Good Tuesday morning!

Today and Wednesday will be quieter days with only a few showers or thunderstorms possible, especially on Wednesday.

No washouts are expected, but the ongoing threat of a thunderstorm will last into Friday.

Today and tomorrow will also be warm and muggy with temperatures rising to right around 80-degrees.

A few strong storms are possible on Thursday, and we will be keeping a close eye on the situation. Right now, a large severe weather outbreak is not in the forecast.

Summer arrives at 9:42PM Friday and the weather will cooperate with the new season.

This weekend looks like it will be hot and steamy with temperatures rising to near 90-degrees each day with mainly sunny skies.

Have a day!

Ken