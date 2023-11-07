Ken Barlow is forecasting a quiet Election Day

Good Tuesday morning!

Here it is Election Day and the weather is quiet.

The clouds and mild weather will last through the day today.

There is a small chance of a few rain sprinkles today, but most of the day will be dry.

A few rain showers are possible tonight, but no major storms are anywhere near us.

A slow cool down is going to begin on Thursday and take us into the first part of the weekend on Veterans Day, which is on Saturday.

On Sunday, another warmup will begin.

Next week will likely be quite mild as well with no major storms in sight.

Have a great day!

Ken