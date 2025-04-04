Ken Barlow is forecasting a nice weekend

Good Friday morning!

Today will be another mainly cloudy day to wrap up the workweek with only a few breaks of sun at times as temperatures rise into the middle to upper 40s.

A few rain showers may develop later today or this evening and there may even be a few snow showers possible later tonight. No accumulating snow is expected.

Any leftover rain/snow showers will end just after midnight–just in time for the weekend!

The weather will stay quiet with sunshine and slowly warming temperatures over the weekend.

There are no major storms expected over the next seven days.

In fact, by the middle of next week temperatures will be rising into the 60’s.

Have a great weekend!

Ken