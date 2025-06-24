Ken Barlow is forecasting a near perfect June day today and rain for Wednesday

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING!

More sunshine and low humidity is headed our way today before more showers and thunderstorms–along with muggy air, move into the state for Wednesday and Thursday.

Right now, no severe weather is expected. While no damaging storms are in the forecast, heavy rain is possible at times with any thunderstorms (which is perfectly normal for thunderstorms).

Most areas will pick up over 1” of rain by early Thursday with more rain likely on Thursday. Ponding water and large puddles will likely slow your drive both days.

Friday we get a nice break with partial sunshine and much drier weather.

The heat and humidity move back into the state for the upcoming weekend with temperatures rising to near 90-degrees by Saturday with a few passing thunderstorms possible.

Have a great day!

Ken