Ken Barlow is forecasting a much quieter day

Good Wednesday morning!

After a quiet day today with developing sun after morning clouds, more thunderstorms are likely on Thursday before clearing sets in just in time for the holiday weekend!

A Forecast First Alert for possible severe thunderstorms is in effect for Thursday afternoon and evening.

After the potentially nasty weather moves out on Thursday evening, clearing and less humid weather is going to move into the state just in time for Friday and the entire holiday weekend!

Have a great day!

Ken