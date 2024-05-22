Ken Barlow is forecasting a much drier day today

Good Wolves Wednesday morning!

A much quieter, but still blustery day is on the way today.

Sunshine will return for most of the day today and once again on Thursday.

Today, there is a small chance of an isolated shower, but most of the area will continue to dry out.

Another round of non-severe thunderstorms and showers will move toward the area on Friday morning.

While no washouts are expected for the weekend, Friday does look like it will be the wettest day.

Thursday looks like the nicest day of the week.

Most of the holiday weekend looks rain-free with an isolated thunderstorm possible on Sunday and a slightly better chance of a thunderstorm or a few showers on Memorial Dau.

Have a great day!

Ken