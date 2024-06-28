Ken Barlow is forecasting a mostly dry weekend

Good Friday morning!

Today will be a damp day to start with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.

We will see a break in the rain by 10am or so and then a mostly dry remainder of the day.

There is only the small chance of an isolated thunderstorm as we head into the late afternoon early evening hours today.

We’ve had plenty of 80’s so far this summer (and spring), so a cooling was inevitable,

Temperatures this weekend will average in the lower and middle 70’s in Central and Southern Minnesota, but up north places such as Brainerd and Duluth will find it difficult to make It out of the 60s,

So, in summary…skies will dry out tonight leaving us with a partly sunny but cooler Saturday and a quieter (wind dies down) Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

Ken