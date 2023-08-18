Ken Barlow is forecasting a lot of heat in coming days

Good Friday morning!

*AIR QUALITY WILL IMPROVE AS THE DAY MOVES ALONG*

*HOT STRETCH OF WEATHER STILL AHEAD STARTING THIS WEEKEND*

As we have seen many times this summer (including yesterday), wildfire smoke from Canada will impact our air quality once again today. The air will not be as bad as it was in spots on Thursday, but a bit of haze will be noticeable until this afternoon. The smoke/haze will then clear out of the area later today.

Sunshine will be back along with normal temperatures for August. Expect afternoon temperatures today to top out in the lower 80’s.

The biggest story of all is the weekend return of summertime 90’s in the forecast!

Saturday will be the hottest day of the weekend with a ‘slight’ cooling on Sunday followed by more heat next week.

When we add high dew points in the 60’s to near 70-degrees to the hot temperatures, the air will feel like 95-100 degrees each afternoon from Saturday right into next week, except for Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

Ken