Ken Barlow is forecasting a hot Fourth of July
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING!
More partial sunshine and low humidity is headed our way today with just the small chance of a pop-up thunderstorm. Today will be very warm/hot, but the humidity will not be too bad. Yet.
Right now, no severe weather is expected today.
Thursday the heat AND the humidity will dial up a bit and there could again be a pop-up thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon tomorrow. A strong thunderstorm cannot be ruled out of Thursday’s forecast.
The FOURTH OF JULY is looking hot and humid, but rain-free at this point with temperatures rising into the lower 90’s along with a gusty south wind in the afteroon.
Showers and thunderstorms will deveop Friday night and they will likely last into Saturday. A few strong will be possible overnight Friday and on again on Saturday.
Saturday will be the wettest day of the holiday weekend, but Sunday looks sunny.
Have a great day!
Ken