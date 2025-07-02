Ken Barlow is forecasting a hot Fourth of July

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING!

More partial sunshine and low humidity is headed our way today with just the small chance of a pop-up thunderstorm. Today will be very warm/hot, but the humidity will not be too bad. Yet.

Right now, no severe weather is expected today.

Thursday the heat AND the humidity will dial up a bit and there could again be a pop-up thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon tomorrow. A strong thunderstorm cannot be ruled out of Thursday’s forecast.

The FOURTH OF JULY is looking hot and humid, but rain-free at this point with temperatures rising into the lower 90’s along with a gusty south wind in the afteroon.

Showers and thunderstorms will deveop Friday night and they will likely last into Saturday. A few strong will be possible overnight Friday and on again on Saturday.

Saturday will be the wettest day of the holiday weekend, but Sunday looks sunny.

Have a great day!

Ken