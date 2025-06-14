Ken Barlow is forecasting a grey start to the Father’s Day weekend

Good Saturday morning!

The heavy rain most areas saw yesterday has moved on leaving the state with somewhat drier, but still unsettled weather at times for this weekend.

Patchy drizzle and fog this morning will give way to pop up showers this afternoon and early this evening. Toady will be cloudy and cool as well.

Warmer weather moves in for Father’s Day .

There is still the threat of a few showers or thunderstorms on Sunday, and at this point most the wet weather will be in the morning and early afternoon].

Monday a Forecast First Alert is in effect for possible severe thunderstorms.

Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

Ken