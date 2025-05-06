Ken Barlow is forecasting a great stretch of weather

Good Tuesday morning,

Once again, today will be mostly sunny and just a few degrees warmer than the temperatures in the middle 70’s which we had on Monday afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures rising into the lower 80’s are on the way for today.

Expect some “cooler” air to sink into the state on Wednesday and Thursday, before another big warm up with sunshine for the Fishing Opener AND Mother’s Day!

Temperatures over the weekend will range from the upper 70’s to the lower 80’s/

The only rain in the forecast for the next seven days is the small chance of a passing shower Friday night.

Have a great day!

Ken