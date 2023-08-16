Ken Barlow is forecasting a few storms this evening

Good Wednesday morning!

More sunshine and even warmer weather will be around today with gusty southwesterly winds as high as 45 mph at times and temperatures reaching well into the 80’s by late this afternoon.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening and a severe storm cannot be ruled out through roughly 10 pm. Strong winds and possible hail will be the biggest threat, should severe storms pop up.

The biggest story of all is the weekend return of summertime 90’s in the forecast!

When we add high dew points in the 60’s to near 70-degrees to the hot temperatures, the air will feel like 95-100 degrees each afternoon from Saturday right into next week.

Have a great day!

Ken