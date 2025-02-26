Ken Barlow is forecasting a few changes ahead

Good Wednesday morning,

Mostly cloudy skies will be with us today with just the chance of a morning sprinkle. Some sunshine will appear at times this afternoon along with the clouds.

The milder than normal temperatures will last all week and into the weekend with a dip in the temperatures for Saturday.

After a breezy and mild Thursday, a very windy day is on the way for Friday. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph at times with an afternoon sprinkle. There could even be a flurry during the evening as the chilly air moves in for Saturday.

The weekend weather should be dry with a warming trend restarting on Sunday afternoon into early next week.

Have a great day!

Ken