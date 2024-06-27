Ken Barlow is forecasting a dry weekend

Good Thursday morning!

We are (will be) off to a sunny start today and it will be a mostly dry day.

I say ‘mostly’ because toward the dinner hour(s) we may see a stray rain showers.

More numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely later today and again on and off during the day on Friday.

There is a very small chance of an isolated severe storm, but most of the thunderstorms will be rather ordinary.

Skies will dry out Friday night leaving us with a mainly sunny but cooler Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken