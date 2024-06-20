Ken Barlow is forecasting a damp start to summer

Good Thursday morning!

Summer arrives at 3:50 this afternoon and it will arrive with just a few rain showers.

Steady and possibly heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop late tonight and Friday morning.

The state has seen enough rain, but we may see another 1” to 2” across most of the state. Southwestern MN may see up to 4” or more of new rain by Friday evening.

The weekend will get better after a wet start on Saturday morning as temperatures warm into the lower 80’s.

Sunday will be sunny and warm. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken