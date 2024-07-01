Ken Barlow is forecasting a damp start to July

Good Monday morning!

A new month will bring a slightly different day than Sunday’s perfection.

Sun will fade behind some cloud cover and the breezy will increase today as well.

This afternoon, most areas will see a strong south wind of 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph at times likely.

Rain will arrive tonight into the very early hours of Tuesday, and while severe weather is not expected as far as hail and gusty winds are concerned, heavy rain will fall at times.

Most of us will see and inch or less of rain with this first batch of rain.

Another ½’ to 1” of rain will be likely with a few more thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday looks beautiful, before another round of rain showers and thunderstorms develop on the Fourth.

Have a great day!

Ken