Ken Barlow is forecasting a cooler stretch

Good Tuesday morning!

A bit of cooling is on the way for today with a passing shower possible.

While it will be cooler this afternoon, temperatures will still be far above the normal of 55-degrees. This afternoon the Twin Cities area will see temperatures rise into the middle 70’s.

Cooler, but closer to normal temperatures in the fifties and sixties are back in the forecast starting on Wednesday and lasting into the weekend.

The best chance of a few showers will come on Thursday, but no all-day rain is expected.

We need the rain as we are still in a deepening drought.

Have a great day.

Ken