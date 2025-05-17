Ken Barlow is forecasting a chilly and blustery start to the weekend

Good Saturday morning,

Much cooler and blustery weather will continue today with lots of clouds and a few sprinkles possible.

The wind will still gust to 25 mph at times, not quite as strong as they’ve been for the past few days…but still gusty.

Expect less wind with at least partial sunshine and slightly warmer weather developing on Sunday.

Next week will be damp with occasional showers beginning Monday afternoon and lasting on and off into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 60’s each afternoon.

Have a great weekend!

Ken