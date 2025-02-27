Ken Barlow is forecasting a brief cool down

Good Thursday morning,

After a breezy and mild Thursday, a very windy day is on the way for Friday.

Winds today may gust as high as 30 mph at times and last into the night tonight. This afternoon temperatures will still be mild for this time of the year and hang around the middle 40’s.

Winds will gust as high as 45 mph at times on Friday with a sprinkle.

Temperatures will fall from the middle 40s at midday on Friday and then drop into the 30’s by mid to late afternoon.

The weekend weather should be dry and cool to start on Saturday, with a warming trend restarting on Sunday afternoon into early next week.

Have a great day!

Ken