Ken Barlow is forecasting a brief cool down today

Good Wednesday morning,

Today will be a bit different than the past several days as breezy and cooler air moves into the state.

Today we will see more sunshine with just a few passing clouds at times.

On Thursday, more sunshine and pleasant temperatures are on the way. Tomorrow will not be as breezy, so it will feel a bit more comfortable out there.

Another big warm up with sunshine returns this weekend, just in time for the Fishing Opener AND Mother’s Day!

Temperatures over the weekend will range from the upper 70’s to near 80 on Saturday to the middle 80’s on Mother’s Day.

The only rain in the forecast for the next seven days is the very small chance of a passing shower Friday night.

Have a great day!

Ken