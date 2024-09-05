Ken Barlow is forecasting a brief chill in the air

Good Thursday morning!

A strong cold front moved into the area earlier this morning and triggered a couple of things.

First, the front is bringing showers this morning.

Secondly, the front will bring the coolest weather of the summer so far, starting tonight.

Afternoon temperatures starting on Friday and to start the weekend will only rise into the 60’s!

Do not give up on summer.

Starting next week, we can expect another warmup with 80s heading back into the state early next week.

The extended forecast is looking warmer than normal through the middle part of this month.

Have a great day,

Ken