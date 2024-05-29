Ken Barlow is forecasting a beauty today

Good Wednesday morning!

The unsettled weather takes a turn for the better today as sunshine and mild temperatures return to the state.

The quiet and warmer weather will stick around into Thursday as well.

Today, afternoon temperatures will rise into the lower 70’s are normally what we’d expect this time of the year.

By Friday temperatures in the 70s are back in the forecast but showers and thunderstorms will be possible as well.

A bit of unsettled, but warm weather moves in for the weekend. No all-day rains are in the forecast, but Friday will be the wettest day of the next several.

Ken