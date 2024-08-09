Ken Barlow is forecasting a beautiful weekend

Happy Friday morning!

A steady wind from the NW will gust up to 30 mph at times today. The wind will make if feel cooler than the 68-degree afternoon temperatures, but the same wind will really help dry off lawns and farm fields.

Today will be partly sunny, but there is the chance of a few sprinkles this afternoon, before skies clear for the weekend.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend as afternoon temperatures rise into the middle 70’s.

So, the whole weekend looks sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the lower to middle 70’s.

Have a great weekend!

Ken