Ken Barlow is forecasting a beautiful weekend

Good Friday morning!

Partial sunshine returns today along with some of the coolest weather of the summer so far.

There may also be a passing light shower today, but most of the day will be dry.

Afternoon temperatures beginning today and to start the weekend will only rise into the 60’s!

Do not give up on summer.

Starting next week, we can expect another warmup with 80s heading back into the state early next week.

The extended forecast is looking warmer than normal through the middle part of this month.

Have a great weekend!

Ken