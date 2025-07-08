Ken Barlow is forecasting a beautiful Tuesday

Good Tuesday morning!

Sunshine and warm weather is on the way today and on Wednesday as the air becomes less humid.

The next chance of rain will be coming in the form of an isolated storm later Thursday.

Thursday will also be warmer and more humid than the next few days.

Look for steadier showers and thunderstorms to move into the area for the day on Friday. Friday will be the wettest day of this week.

While no severe weather is indicated for Friday, heavy rain may fall at times.

An early look at the weekend shows a nice stretch on the way with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and mainly dry weather in the forecast.

Ken