Ken Barlow is forecasting a beautiful stretch of weather

Good Thursday morning!

After a few overnight showers, the sunshine will return today and last into the weekend.

Also lasting into the start of the weekend will be cooler than normal temperatures of only near 70-degrees.

A gusty wind from the NW will gust up to 30 mph at times today. The wind may make if feel cooler than the 70-degree afternoon temperatures, but the same wind will really help dry off lawns and farm fields.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend as afternoon temperatures rise into the middle 70’s.

So, the whole weekend looks sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the lower to middle 70’s.

Have a great day!

Ken