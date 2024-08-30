Ken Barlow is forecasting a beautiful holiday weekend

Good Friday morning!

After a pretty loud and, in places, damaging evening of thunderstorms, the dry and quiet weather has arrived and it will last though the weekend…including the holiday.

The air will still be warm today, but the humidity will be much lower than it has been most of this past week.

Today and Saturday will be a bit on the breezy side, but Saturday will also be the warmest day of the holiday weekend. Temperatures every other day but Saturday will be in the 70’s. Saturday we will see temperatures rise into the 80’s.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Ken