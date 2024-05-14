Ken Barlow is forecasting a beautiful day today

Good Tuesday morning!

Sunny skies will take over today after a somewhat smoky Monday (morning) and the sun will remain with us through this afternoon.

Another mild day is on the way today with temperatures rising into the lower 70’s once again.

By Wednesday, the weather pattern will sour a bit with a few scattered showers and possible thunderstorms, which will remain in the forecast for the rest of the work week.

While no washouts are expected, we can expect a few showers and/or thunder each day into Friday.

Saturday looks like another day with a preview of summer as temperatures get close to 80-degrees once again.

Have a great day!

Ken