Ken Barlow is forecasting 70’s…soon

Good Monday morning!

Well, it wasn’t the best of weekends weather wise, but it wasn’t a total washout.

Today will be a lot like it was on Saturday, mainly cloudy with only a few showers at times.

Clearing skies will move into the area tonight and sunshine will be back for a while Tuesday morning.

A small cluster of showers and thunderstorms will head or way after 4pm tomorrow and last into the evening hours.

Far Southwestern MN may see an isolated severe storm, but the Twin Cities are out of the severe weather risk.

Sunshine and 70-degrees will be back tomorrow to begin the month of May!

More showers and cooler weather return for the end of the week and the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken