Ken Barlow is expecting heat and humidity this weekend

After a few days with lower humidity this week, higher humidity and warmer temperatures return today.

Things begin to heat up today, but this weekend will be even hotter…with the of chances of 90-degree temperatures increasing on both Saturday and Sunday.

In the heat and humidity there will be the threat of some afternoon and/or nighttime thunderstorms on Sunday and then a scattered thunderstorms are likely on Monday.

The upper 80’s and lower 90’s look like they will last into next week as well.

