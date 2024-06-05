Ken Barlow is already forecasting a nice weekend

Good Wednesday morning!

After a stormy, warm, and humid day on Tuesday, a change came after the rain last night.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain gradually tapered off and ended Tuesday night, but we could still see a wayward shower or thundershower this afternoon and early evening.

The winds will increase today and gust up to 35-40 mph at times this afternoon in the metro, with higher gusts likely across Greater MN.

Get ready for a wonderful stretch of weather beginning Thursday and lasting right through the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken