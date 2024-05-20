Ken Barlow has issued a Forecast First Alert for Tuesday

Good Monday morning!

A FORECAST FIRST ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR TUESDAY FOR POSSIBLE AFTERNOON/EVENING SEVERE WEATHER

An early shower is possible up until 7 AM today, followed by increasing sunshine and a warmup.

A late day and/or evening thunderstorm is possible.

The severe threat increased on Tuesday.

Southeastern Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as a large part of Iowa have the best chance of seeing severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Heavy rain and possible hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado will all be in the cards on Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

While no washouts are expected for the rest of the week and the weekend, we can expect a shower and/or a thunderstorm possible nearly each day.

Thursday looks like the driest and nicest day of the week.

Most of the holiday weekend looks rain-free with only an isolated thunderstorm

Have a great weekend!

Ken