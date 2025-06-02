Ken Barlow has heat, wind, smoke and thunder in the forecast

The weather will heat up today and we should hit 90-degrees this afternoon along with higher humidity.

Good Monday morning!

The Air Quality Alert which was issued last Friday is still in effect today due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

The weather will heat up today and we should hit 90-degrees this afternoon along with higher humidity.

A strong southwesterly wind will gust up to 35 mph later this afternoon as well.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move our way after 8 PM today. A few storms may be severe across the far southwest corner of the state, but severe storms are not expected in the Twin Cities at this time.

The showers will really cool it off out there tonight and on Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow will only remain in the 60’s.

Smoke will likely linger on Tuesday before clearing the area late Tuesday night.

Sunshine and seasonable weather returns on Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Ken