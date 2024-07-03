Ken Barlow has both sunshine and rain in the holiday weekend forecast

Good Wednesday morning!

Today looks beautiful with sunshine and warm temperatures in the forecast. Humidity will be lower today than it was on Tuesday.

Another round of rain showers and thunderstorms will develop on the Fourth.

Showers and possible thunderstorms will become more numerous as the Fourth moves along.

Unfortunately, any fireworks and/or parades will likely be hampered by the showers and thunder on Thursday.

It won’t rain all day long on any of the 3-4 day weekend, but each day expect a few showers and/or thunderstorms.

Friday looks like the coolest and wettest day of the holiday weekend.

Have a great holiday!

Ken