Ken Barlow has an unsettled holiday weekend in his forecast

Good Tuesday morning!

Most of us saw an inch or less of rain overnight with our first batch of rain of this week.

The heaviest rain overnight fell across the I-90 corridor across Southern MN.

Another ¼” to ½’ of rain will be likely with a few more thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening.

Wednesday looks beautiful, before another round of rain showers and thunderstorms develop on the Fourth.

It won’t rain all day long on any of the 3-4 day weekend, but each day expect a few showers and/or thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

Ken