Ken Barlow has a close eye on thunderstorms later today

Good Thursday morning!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today, especially from midday and into tonight.

A few thunderstorms may contain downpours and gusty winds around the Twin Cities, isolated severe storms are possible in the Twin Cities.

The best chance for severe weather today looks like Southern Minnesota, south of Owatonna, Rochester and Mankato.

We can expect warm temperatures which will once again rise into the 60’s by this afternoon.

Skies stay mainly cloudy on Friday with a few lingering showers possible along with much cooler weather.

Saturday and most of Sunday look quiet and dry, but there is the chance of a shower late Sunday and Sunday evening.

More showers develop overnight Sunday and on Monday.

Have a great day!

Ken