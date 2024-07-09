Ken Barlow has 90s in his forecast

Good Tuesday morning!

We did have a few afternoon and/or evening thunderstorms pop up here and there on Monday and we can expect to see the same for today and Wednesday.

Our first 90-degree temperature of the year is on the way for the weekend.

Today and Thursday the heat rises a little bit into the middle 80’s and then upper 80’s for Friday.

We will then see higher humidity and 90-degree temperatures for the weekend.

Each day over the weekend, we may see a thunderstorm or two…but no washouts are in the forecast.

Have a great day!

Ken