Ken Barlow forecasting a very windy day today

Good Thursday morning!

Today will be cooler than it’s been this week, but it will also be a brighter day than what we’ve seen this week.

The wind is really going to be the story today.

Northwesterly winds will gust as high as 45 mph at times making it feel cooler than the 45-degree high temperature this afternoon.

Temperatures today will rise into the middle 40’s.

An even cooler day is ahead on Friday and the first part of the weekend on Veterans Day, which is on Saturday. A gusty breeze will develop by Saturday afternoon, making it feel cooler than the middle 40’s out there.

On Sunday, another warmup will begin.

We should see our first 60-degree temperatures in the Twin Cities by early next week.

Have a great day!

Ken