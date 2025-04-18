Ken Barlow expects clearing later today and most of the weekend
Good Friday morning!
The sky will stay mainly cloudy today with a few lingering showers possible along with much cooler weather. Later this afternoon some sunny breaks will appear, followed by clearing skies overnight.
Saturday and most of Easter Sunday look quiet and dry, but there is the chance of a shower by late Sunday and then we can expect more numerous showers on Sunday night.
More showers are likely on Monday.
Have a great weekend!
Ken