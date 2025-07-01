Keeping an eye on the 4th of July weather trends – Chris

Tuesday is delivering a near-perfect summer evening across Minnesota. Comfortable temperatures and clear skies are setting the stage for a stretch of heat and humidity—but with it comes a growing storm risk that could disrupt Fourth of July plans.

Wednesday brings more warmth and mugginess. Highs near 88 will make it feel like summer in full swing, and while most of the day stays dry, a few isolated showers could pop up late—mainly after dinner.

By Thursday, the heat really cranks up. Expect highs near 90 with steamy humidity levels. The daytime stays mostly sunny, but overnight showers and storms may begin creeping into the state. Keep that in mind if you’re heading up to the cabin a day early.

Friday is the Fourth of July, and it could turn stormy in the late evening. Temperatures will soar to the low 90s, and with that intense heat and humidity comes a good chance of late-day storms. Outdoor plans for fireworks and evening festivities could be impacted by downpours and lightning, especially across western and central Minnesota, so keep a close eye on the forecast trends. In the metro, we just might squeak out dry until the overnight hours, but time will tell.

Saturday remains unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. It won’t be a washout, but plan around passing storms, especially for any outdoor events.

Sunday dries out a bit. There’s still a small chance for a lingering shower, but for the most part, it’s shaping up to be a seasonable and comfortable day with highs in the low 80s.

Monday continues the pleasant trend, but by Tuesday, the heat and humidity return with another chance of showers on the horizon.

Have a great evening and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece