Jonathan forecasts above-average temps this week

The upcoming week will bring highs in the 50s and 60s, which is well above the average of low- to mid-40s for this time of year, but not up to record levels.

Twin Cities Date, Average High, Expected Highs and Record High / Year

Mon. Nov-13…….43……56…….71 in 1999

Tue. Nov 14………43……62…….71 in 1990

Wed. Nov-15…….42……60…….69 in 1953

Thu. Nov-16……..42…….64…….68 in 1953

Looking out farther we may have a Rain/Snow Mix on Wednesday November 22 the day before Thanksgiving. The Rain/Snow Mix would mainly be from the Twin Cities to Des Moines, Omaha and Kansas City while areas to the west in the Dakotas and across central northern Minnesota may see some Accumulating Snow all which could impact the pre Holiday Travel.

Right Now Thanksgiving Day ( November 23 ) looks Sunny in the morning then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low 30s.

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny and Mild.

HIGH: 56 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy and becoming Breezy overnight.

LOW: 44 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mainly Sunny, Breezy and Mild.

HIGH: 62 Degrees.

Wind: West at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 40 Degrees.

__________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY…………..60 / 45 Mostly Sunny & Warm with Lighter Winds.

THURSDAY………………64 / 36 Partly Cloudy, Mild with Gusty Winds.

FRIDAY………………….…46 / 32 Cloudy in the AM with Sprinkles otherwise Partly Cloudy & Cooler.

SATURDAY……………….50 / 34 Mainly Sunny.

SUNDAY………………..53 / 40 AM Sun then Increasing Clouds with Rain Showers possible late. Chance for Rain Showers late is 20%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 29 and 43 degrees.