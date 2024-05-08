Isolated T-Storms west and south of Twin Cities this Wednesday afternoon.

Sunny to Partly Cloudy this afternoon in the Twin Cities with Spotty T-Storms west and south of the Twin Cities between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Parts of the west Metro area in the Lake Minnetonka area and suburbs south of Minnesota River could also see Spotty T-Storms between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s with East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Mostly Cloudy Skies Tonight with Scattered Light Rain Showers possible from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday but nothing Heavy or Long Lasting expected. Lows will fall into the upper 40s with Northeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Showers until 11 a.m. Thursday then Partly Cloudy to Sunny in the afternoon with Cooler highs in the low to mid 60s and Breezy North Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Clearing Skies Thursday night with Light Winds and Patchy Fog by Friday morning with lows in the low to mid 40s.

JONATHAN YUHAS