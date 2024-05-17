Isolated T-Storms possible this evening otherwise Warm and Breezy Friday.

Hazy Sunshine in the Twin Cities this Friday afternoon with Isolated T-Storms possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. especially north of the Twin Cities toward St.Cloud, Princeton, Hinckley and Mille Lacs. Highs this afternoon in the Twin Cities in the low to mid 80s with Breezy Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Partly Cloudy Tonight with Isolated T-Storms possible from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday otherwise Breezy and Sunny on Saturday with highs near 80 degrees and Winds from the West at 10 to 15 mph. Clear Skies Sunday night with South Winds at 5 to 10 mph and lows in the mid 50s by sunrise ( 5:38 a.m. ) Sunday.

Sunny Sunday morning then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon with Scattered T-Storms developing after 6 p.m. and becoming more Widespread Sunday evening into the morning hours of Monday. Highs Sunday in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the low 60s by Monday morning.

JONATHAN YUHAS