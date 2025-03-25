Isolated thundershowers possible from 3-8 p.m. today in the Twin Cities

Sunny to partly cloudy today in the Twin Cities with isolated thunder showers possible between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The T-showers not expected to be severe but a brief downpour of rain and small non-damaging hail possible with the T-Showers as they move from the northwest to southeast. Temperatures ahead of any T-Showers will be near 50 degrees with west-northwest winds at 5-15 mph but may be gusty near T-Showers. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 30s and light winds along with some areas of patchy fog.

Wednesday brings sunny skies in the morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered rain shower threat from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday. Highs Wednesday in the low to mid 50s with west-southwest winds at 5-10 mph during the day and east at 5-10 mph in the evening with lows in the upper 30s by 7 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday will be sunny to partly cloudy and mild with highs in the low 60s and east-southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy Thursday night with southeast winds at 5-10 mph and lows in the mid 40s by Friday morning.

Big temperature contrast across Minnesota and the Twin Cities expected this Friday. Highs will be near 80 degrees along the Minnesota / Iowa border and in the Twin Cities highs Friday in suburbs south of Minnesota River (Prior Lake, Burnsville, Lakeville, Rosemount, Eagan, Hastings) will be in the low 70s while in the core of the Twin Cities inside and near the I-494/I-694 loop will be in the mid to upper 60s and in the suburbs along a line from Maple Grove to Blaine to White Bear Lake and points north will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Farther north, highs will be low 50s Saint Cloud area and mid 40s Brainerd area and 30s the rest of northern Minnesota including Duluth, Hibbing and Moorhead and only in the 20s along the Minnesota / Canada border. T-Storms will develop over southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities Friday night and by Saturday morning rain will be falling from the Twin Cities and south while snow will be falling over central and northern Minnesota along with some freezing rain too. Low temperatures in the Twin Cities by Saturday morning will be in the upper 30s with northeast winds at 10-20 mph.

Wet and colder on Saturday with rain mainly in the morning then chance for rain mixed with snow in the evening into Sunday morning with snow accumulations possible north of the Twin Cities Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Highs Saturday only in the mid 40s with chilly northeast winds at 10-20 mph. Low temperatures by Sunday morning in the low 30s.

Rain mixed with snow in the Twin Cities Sunday morning then snow showers possible in the afternoon with highs near 40 Degrees. Clearing skies Sunday night with lows in the upper 20s. JONATHAN YUHAS