Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon, evening in Twin Cities

Jonathan says isolated strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

A slow-moving cold front will move south into southern Minnesota this afternoon and cause isolated thunderstorms to develop ahead and along the slow-moving cold front. Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail will be possible along a line from Alexandria to Hinckley and points south to the Iowa border including the Twin Cities, Saint Cloud, Mankato and Rochester areas. The most likely time today for isolated severe storms is from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The stalled cold front will sit over southern Minnesota on Thursday then move back north as a warm front Thursday evening causing thunderstorms to develop in far southwestern Minnesota and continue to develop along and ahead of the northbound moving warm front Thursday evening into Friday morning. Thunderstorms along the warm front could be severe with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall first in southwest Minnesota Thursday afternoon then central and southern Minnesota Thursday evening into early Friday morning including the Twin Cities area.

Calmer weather Friday afternoon through Saturday in Minnesota then a new storm system will bring scattered thunderstorms back into the state on Sunday and some of those thunderstorms could once again be strong to severe.

TODAY:

Partly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms this afternoon and some could be severe with hail and damaging winds. Chance for spotty thunderstorms is 60%.

HIGH: 84 degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph. Higher gusts near thunderstorms.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies with spotty thunderstorms. Chance for spotty thunderstorms is 50%.

LOW: 63 degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 10 mph. Higher gusts near thunderstorms.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the early morning then scattered thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and evening and some of the storms could be strong or severe in the evening with damaging winds and hail. Chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms Thursday morning is 50% and chance for thunderstorms in the evening and early morning hours of Friday is 80%.

HIGH: 80 degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 65 degrees. (80% for scattered thunderstorms)

JONATHAN YUHAS