Isolated storms continue Thursday night, Friday

Here’s your Thursday evening night forecast for May 11, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Isolated storm chances are back tonight. The best chances for storms with locally heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds would be from the west Twin Cites metro through western Minnesota. Once again, these will be isolated, so not everyone will get the rain. Some lingering showers are possible through the Friday morning drive, along with scattered dense fog. We continue the pattern of scattered late day and evening storms again Friday with highs back in the low to mid 70s in the Twin Cities, and upper 70s up north.

A large upper-level low has been spinning across the central Rockies and the Central Plains over the last few days. That low finally gets pulled into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes this weekend. Since it is moving so slowly, that likely keeps most of the rain and storms in southwestern Minnesota through the first half of Saturday. The second half of Saturday, overnight, and Sunday morning will likely have rain and storms. Locally heavy rain totals are likely across southern Minnesota. The rain clears out for the afternoon on Mother’s Day, and highs drop into the upper 60s.

For the 2023 fishing opener, if you are going to be on a lake in west-central through southwest Minnesota, plan on rain in the morning. In central and eastern Minnesota, rain chances are highest Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Up north, isolated rain and storms are possible, but chances are you will have plenty of dry time on the water.