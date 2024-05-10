Isolated Spotty T-Storms possible 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. then Northern Lights possible 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday.

Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Breezy this afternoon in the Twin Cities with Spotty T-Storms possible between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. – some of the T-Storms could produce brief Heavy 20 minute Downpours and Gusty Winds with the greatest T-Storm Risk is of the Twin Cities over western Wisconsin. Many areas west of downtown Minneapolis will not see any Rain/Thunder this Friday afternoon. Highs Today will be in the low to mid 70s with West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts near T-Storms.

Skies will Clear tonight with Sunset at 8:30 p.m. then Northern Lights will be possible to see between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday especially north of Twin Cities and away from city lights. Winds tonight will become Light and Variable and areas of Patchy Fog possible too near area Lakes.

Sunny and Nice on Saturday with West Winds at 5 to 15 mph and highs in the low to mid 70s. Partly Cloudy Saturday night with lows in the mid 50s by 7 a.m. Sunday.

Mom’s Day Sunday will be Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Warm with highs near 80 degrees and Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Spotty T-Storms will also be possible on Sunday between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

JONATHAN YUHAS