Isolated rain, storms possible in southern Minnesota through Wednesday evening

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for May 8, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Isolated showers and storms continue to pop up along and south of the Minnesota River Valley. There is a small chance that some storms could have small hail and gusty winds in southwest Minnesota. In the Twin Cities, any rain should stay in the south or west metro, and it would be closer to sunset. A few lingering rain showers are possible on Thursday morning, then all the moisture pushes south. North winds keep temperatures a little cooler Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 60s. More scattered showers and a few t-showers are back on Friday afternoon, mostly along and east of I-35 in the afternoon.

It is a busy weekend! Between the fishing opener in Minnesota and Mother’s Day, a lot of you are going to spend some time outside. Saturday is the best day between the two. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. On Mother’s Day, isolated showers and t-showers will develop in the afternoon. If you have outdoor brunch plans, those should be fine, but keep an eye on the radar on the KSTP app if you are going to be out later in the day. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s through the start of the new week, and isolated rain and storms are possible more often than not.